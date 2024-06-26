MK Party’s bid to nullify polls lacks evidence of irregularities: IEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says in its court papers that the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s bid to nullify the 2024 national and provincial elections bears no evidence of material irregularities.

The Commission filed its answering affidavit in the Electoral Court to oppose the application which the IEC contends is founded on what it terms as a “litany of wholly unsupported assertions”.

This comes after the MK Party filed papers earlier this month, seeking an order declaring that the 2024 May elections were not free and fair, and therefore invalid.

The party alleged voter discrepancy of just over nine million votes that it says cannot be accounted for.

In papers, the IEC notes its concern around what it terms as serious and prejudicial allegations made by the MK Party which strike at the integrity of the commission, the 2024 May polls and South Africa’s Constitutional democratic order.

The Commission further submits that the MK Party has not produced any credible and admissible evidence to support these allegations adding that the only inference which can be drawn from this approach is that the allegations were made with the aim of “inflaming the passions of the public”.

The IEC is asking the specialist court to dismiss the application with an appropriate costs order.

