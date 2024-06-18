MK Party will not attend Presidential Inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newly-formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has confirmed that it will not attend tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration. The party confirmed this in a statement, stating that tomorrow’s inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is sponsored by the DA.

MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says joining tomorrow’s inauguration would be like spitting on the graves of those who died for freedom.

The MK last week boycotted the first parliamentary sitting after receiving 58 seats in the National Assembly at the 29 May polls.

However, the party has recently made a U-turn, saying it will head to parliament to continue its fight against the alleged rigging of voting results.

Several streets in the capital will remain closed to traffic for the better part of the day. This as festivities for the inauguration of the 7th democratically elected president are expected to unfold.

Members of the public and media are advised to make use of the park and ride bus services located at the Pretoria Show Grounds in order to access the Union Buildings to attend the inauguration celebrations.

Several heads of states including King Moswati of Eswatini arrived in the country on Tuesday evening to attend the inauguration celebrations.

Police and traffic officers have been deployed in and around Union Buildings.

