MK Party urged to embrace democracy ahead of local elections

The Umkhonto weSizwe party urgently needs to adopt the principles of democracy, or face the risk of performing very badly in this year’s local government elections.

This is the sentiment of of at least two political analysts, commenting on the latest expulsions in the party.

NDRC (National Dispute Resolution Committee) held a late-night meeting yesterday, strengthening and solidifying MKP provincial structures as the 2026 Local Government Elections draw closer. pic.twitter.com/Z67jo1PDLK — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) August 29, 2026

Earlier this week, two members of Parliament, Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli, were expelled with immediate effect.

The party said this was because they brought it into disrepute through some of their actions.

Two political analysts, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast and Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, think that the constant change among senior leadership could cost the party dearly at the upcoming local government elections.

“I think it’s quite unfortunate that a party that has done very well in the recent general elections is refusing to apply democracy to itself so that it can be seen to be democratic. So I think the party runs a risk of not having an upward electoral trajectory in the upcoming local government elections. This would be catastrophic for MKP. We are two months to the local government elections. It might create instability with people asking themselves that, who is next? am I next?”

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