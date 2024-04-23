MK Party unfazed by ANC’s appeal over trademark case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party says it’s unfazed about the African National Congress’ (ANC) decision to seek leave to appeal the judgment in which the court dismissed the trademark case with costs yesterday.

The party says it will continue to use its name and logo after the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Durban ruled in its favour in the case that the ANC had brought.

The ANC has accused the MK Party of violating the Trademarks Act by using a name and logo similar to that of the governing party’s disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe military wing.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela says, “Mbalula is a lazy thinker, he is a lazy thinker, he is trying to articulate laws that he doesn’t understand. What do you expect, such is the nature with the incompetence .. in the ANC leadership.”

“And a mere fact that they took his little project and they actually agreed and supported him speaks volumes of them as leadership in the first place,” adds Ndlela.

The audio below reports more on the trademark case between the ANC and MK Party: