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MK Party to lay perjury charges against Johnson, Batohi

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.
  • Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @NPA_Prosecutes
Lulama Matya

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) says it will open a case of perjury against Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Advocate Andrea Johnson and former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate, Shamila Batohi.

The party made the announcement during the sitting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday.

Johnson and Batohi appeared before the committee as witnesses last year.

Whilst the committee was deliberating on its draft report, African National Congress (ANC) MP Xola Nqola informed it that Johnson, who is currently testifying before the Madlanga Commission, has conceded that she misled the committee during her testimony.

“As we speak here in the Ad Hoc Committee, the head of IDAC is giving testimony on the statement she delivered to the committee. She has just conceded that she misled the committee. The entire statement and questions that we asked in the committee are being flighted there and she has conceded.”

Madlanga Commission | Adv Johnson’s application of law questioned: 

 

 

 

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