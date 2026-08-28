MK Party to announce mayoral candidates for metros

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) is to announce its mayoral candidates for the metros they will contest in November local government elections on Friday in Durban. MK Party President Jacob Zuma and other party officials will unveil the names of the candidates in a media briefing in Umhlanga.

The event was scheduled for 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon, but it has now been postponed to 4 o’clock.

The party says one of its mayoral candidates has allegedly survived a suspected hijacking this afternoon. However, the party’s statement did not reveal the individual or the metro in which he is to represent the party.

VIDEO | MK Party briefing on candidates ahead of elections: