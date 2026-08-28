Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

MK Party to announce mayoral candidates for metros

Preparations are underway for the MK Party briefing scheduled for 4 'o clock on Friday afternoon.
  • Preparations are underway for the MK Party briefing scheduled for 4 'o clock on Friday afternoon.
  • Image Credits :
  • Ayanda Mhlongo
SABC News

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) is to announce its mayoral candidates for the metros they will contest in November local government elections on Friday in Durban.  MK Party President Jacob Zuma and other party officials will unveil the names of the candidates in a media briefing in Umhlanga.

The event was scheduled for 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon, but it has now been postponed to 4 o’clock.

The party says one of its mayoral candidates has allegedly survived a suspected hijacking this afternoon. However, the party’s statement did not reveal the individual or the metro in which he is to represent the party.

VIDEO | MK Party briefing on candidates ahead of elections:

 

 

 

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News