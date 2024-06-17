MK Party should be establishing itself in Parliament: Analyst

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political Analyst, Khanyi Magubane has raised concern over the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party)’s fight to challenge the May elections results instead of establishing itself in Parliament. Yesterday, the party held a media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg where it reiterated its claim that last month’s elections, which produced no outright majority, were rigged.

The party last week announced it would not attend the first sitting of the National Assembly after the Constitutional Court refused to grant the party an interdict to halt the sitting.

Magubane says their attendance could have influenced the outcome of the elections for the Speaker, Deputy Speaks and the President.

“The first sitting has come and gone and that was perhaps the most important sitting where the MK should have been, in my personal opinion. I don’t think they should have been absent from that sitting. I don’t think they should have prevented their members from being sworn in because the positions of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President are extremely crucial. And today we have our President-elect, Ramaphosa sitting in this position perhaps because they were not in Parliament. We will never know how they could have with their 58 votes influenced the outcomes of those elections by Parliamentarians.”

MK Party and the role of the Progressive Alliance: Khanyi Magubane