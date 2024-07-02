MK Party SG Arthur Zwane resigns with immediate effect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Arthur Zwane has resigned as the Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with immediate effect.

In a letter written to the party’s leader, former President Jacob Zuma, Zwane cites being inundated with his workload which competes with the business interests that he is pursuing.

In June, Zwane took over from Sihle Ngubane after the party reshuffled its National Executive, moving Ngubane to Parliament.

Zwane, however, remains a member of the party and says he’s available to assist with the party’s organisational matters.

