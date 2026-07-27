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MK Party questions Ramaphosa’s ‘swift’ acceptance of IDAC resignation

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Zara Groenewald

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has raised concerns over what they call President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “swift acceptance” of IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson’s resignation.

The party argues that the rapid approval creates the perception that Johnson is being shielded from accountability.

The MK Party maintains that her resignation should not prevent allegations about her fitness for office from being formally investigated.

The party has called on the Presidency and the NPA to ensure the allegations are determined through a lawful process and to disclose the timeline and records relating to her resignation.

It also says it will lodge a complaint with the Legal Practice Council and will also raise the matter in Parliament.

The party has requested a written response within seven days.

Video | IDAC | Adv Johnson requests immediate release from office: 

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