MK Party overtakes EFF nationally with 34% of votes counted

  • Provisional results on the board with just over 34% of national votes counted
With just over 34% of the national votes counted, former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has overtaken the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and is now in third place nationally with 9.38% of the vote counted.

The African National Congress (ANC) is still ahead of the pack, with just 42.31% of the votes.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position with almost 25% of the votes nationally.

