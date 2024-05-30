MK Party overtakes EFF nationally with 34% of votes counted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With just over 34% of the national votes counted, former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has overtaken the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and is now in third place nationally with 9.38% of the vote counted.

The African National Congress (ANC) is still ahead of the pack, with just 42.31% of the votes.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position with almost 25% of the votes nationally.

2024 Elections | Analysing early election results with Dr Ndumiso Cingo, Dr Imraan Buccus



🚨Objections and Appeals Any interested party, including members of the public, independent candidates and political parties, may lodge an objection which is material to the result of an election, with the Commission. A section 55 objection for the 2024 elections must be… pic.twitter.com/c72Xqq5s4o — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 30, 2024