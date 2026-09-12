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MK Party names Nkele Matime Tshwane mayoral candidate

  • Cde. Nke­le Annie Matime has been announced as the Mk Party's Mayoral Candidate for the City of Tshwane ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.
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  • Facebook: @uMkhonto Wesizwe MK Party Official
SABC News

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has announced Nkele Annie Matime as its mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Matime is a former senior City of Tshwane official, having served as Deputy Director for Policy Formulation and Implementation. She has also worked in the municipality’s Local Economic Development division, focusing on initiatives aimed at job creation and community empowerment.

The party says Matime has more than two decades of public-sector and community-development experience.

According to the MKP, Matime will lead their campaign in Tshwane ahead of the November 4 local government polls.

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