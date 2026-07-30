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MK Party MP questions effectiveness of army deployment in W Cape

Army boots on the ground.
  • Army boots on the ground.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
Abongwe Kobokana

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) Member of Parliament Zibuse Cele says the continuous brutal killings on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape indicate the failure of joint deployment of police and soldiers to fight gangsterism, crime and illegal mining.

Recently, 11 people were killed during three mass shootings in different townships in Cape Town.

These killings prompted Cele to write a Parliamentary question to Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia asking the reasons why killings continue to happen despite the deployment of soldiers.

Cele says a correct strategy is needed to curb these incidents.

“How can the brutal killings progress while police deployed there? Worst of all even when SANDF too is deployed. It seems as if they are failing. I asked the question to Firoz Cachalia. He totally failed to answer. I also asked Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Defence, she totally failed to answer. The answer I am waiting for from them is supposed to be positive. The positive answer is the spring of the killings of the people especially in Western Cape province. They need to come together and come with a right strategy to stop the brutally killings.”

VIDEO | Police investigations are continuing after 11 people were gunned down and several others wounded earlier this week in Cape Town areas:

 

 

 

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