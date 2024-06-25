MK Party members being registered ahead of swearing in

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are being registered on the Parliamentary system ahead of being sworn in later today.

The 58 members designate did not attend when Parliament hosted the swearing in ceremony of all elected MPs just over a week ago.

It is expected that the impeached Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe will also be sworn in.

The MK Party has indicated that Hlophe would be its Chief Whip and Parliamentary leader.

African National Congress (ANC) member, corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa is also present. He is expected to be sworn in as well.

Kodwa refused to speak to media.

VIDEO | Swearing in of MK Party MPs: