MK Party may surpass projections in KZN: Analyst

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) may exceed earlier projections of 500,000 votes in KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK party has made significant gains, surpassing the ANC and IFP in the province. Vote counting continued yesterday into the early hours of this morning, after South Africans participated in the hotly contested elections.

Mnguni spoke to the SABC at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand. “It’s not surprising in one instance, but in the other, the extent of the race is actually quite interesting and surprising. If they keep this momentum, they might actually surpass that by quite a margin and cause what I may call an electoral massacre.”

“Depending where voter turnout puts us, we have an interesting election result on our hands and I think we are going to need to analyse deeply what tactics the MK was using to reach out and actually find resonance with so many voters,” Mnguni says.

MK Party overwhelmed and excited with the incoming results

