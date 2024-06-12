MK Party invites IFP for coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party has confirmed that it has invited the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) for talks regarding a coalition in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a letter that the SABC has seen, the MK Party says it has identified similarities between the two parties. They include a commitment to restore the dignity of the Zulu Kingdom, fast-track the delivery of basic services, stop corruption and make the province South Africa’s economic hub.

The MK Party garnered the majority of votes in the 2024 elections in the province with 45.35%. The IFP trailed behind with 18.07% and the ANC followed with 16.99%.

The situation has fueled speculation as to which of the two parties the MK Party will choose to enter into a coalition with.