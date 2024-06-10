MK Party founder Khumalo to attend Parliament’s first sitting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Expelled MK Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo says he will attend Parliament’s first sitting this Friday. Khumalo, who is contesting the party’s leadership, remains on the MK Parliamentary list.

In a statement, Khumalo says should any member of the MK Party not avail themselves for fear of victimization, that should not be a reason for Parliament to not continue with its business of swearing in Members of Parliament.

Earlier, the legislative house said it cancelled all flights and accommodation arrangements for members of the MK Party in light of the party informing them that they will not be attending first proceedings.

The party, which won 58 seats in the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections, said it does not view the first sitting of Parliament as constitutional and has instructed its members not to attend the first much anticipated sitting.