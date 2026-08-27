MK Party expels two Members of Parliament with immediate effect

The MKP has confirmed that its two members of Parliament, Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli, have been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

The party says the decision to expel the two follows a series of acts and conduct, which have been detrimental to the good name, reputation, integrity and interests of the party.

It says they have undermined the unity and organisational discipline of the MKP.

The party says it has written to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to initiate the necessary process for their subsequent removal from the Parliament.

Earlier this month, Dr John Hlophe was removed as the first deputy president. He continues to serve as the party’s Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

In another major change, Nathi Nhleko was removed as national chairperson and was replaced by Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi.

This, as the party, announced several changes to the party’s top leadership, including the appointment of party President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, as first deputy president.

The party, at the time, also appointed Tony Yengeni as its second deputy president.