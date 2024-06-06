MK Party confirms it had ‘engagements’ with the ANC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africa’s third largest political party, following last Wednesday’s election, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, has released a statement confirming that it has had engagements with the African National Congress (ANC).

This after the ruling party said that it has not received any positive response from the MK Party, which is a splinter party formed by ANC former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC has been courting several political parties in hopes of forming a Government of National Unity, as no political party won an outright majority in the election.

MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, says they will be meeting the ANC soon, and with an open mind.

“The reality is the following. We’ve never received a formal invite in a form of a letter that says we want to have discussions and engage in coalition talks with yourselves. That has not happened as yet. Engagement does not necessarily mean a meeting, where we sat across the table with them. Engagements means exactly what I’m referring to. These are overtures, these are just engagements where they’ve called us. They called certain leaders of our party to get a sense as to what the climate is, to engage in discussions. That’s just been that,” says Ndhela.

