MK Party challenges Judge Raulinga’s appointment as IDAC Ombud

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says the appointment of retired Judge Takalani Raulinga as IDAC Ombud is an error in judgement.

In a letter addressed to Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kuybayi, Chair of the Justice Portfolio Committee Xola Nqola, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, MKP MP, Mzwanele Manyi says he objects to this appointment.

He asks for it to be reviewed as a matter of urgency. He questions Raulinga’s political independence, referring to the retired Judge’s own admission that he has close ties with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was revealed in 2015, during Raulinga’s Judicial Service Commission interview for the position of Judge President of the Limpopo Division.

In that interview, Raulinga disclosed a four-decade long friendship with Ramaphosa as well mentioning that he had been a voting member of the ANC.

Manyi says the Department of Justice cannot claim ignorance of Raulinga’s history, adding that the person who holds the office of the IDAC Ombud should demonstrate independence.

IDAC Oversight Judge unconcerned over reputation, says no one person can collapse institution:



Retired Judge Raulinga has confirmed that the IDAC Ombud Oversight Office is investigating complaints lodged against some senior officials at the IDAC.

However, he declined to identify either the complainants or those facing the complaints, saying the integrity of the process requires the protection of all parties involved.

Raulinga, who serves as the IDAC Oversight Judge, was briefing the media in Pretoria earlier today. He says the investigations are ongoing and no further details will be released at this stage.

“We protect those who complain and those against whom complaints are laid. And, therefore, all that I can say is that we have received a number of complaints and we are dealing with them already. The investigators are out there investigating. So, without disclosing who the parties are. I can tell you we have received complaints and we are dealing with them,” he explains.