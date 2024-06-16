MK Party, ATM file court papers for re-run of elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has turned to the Electoral Court seeking an order declaring the 2024 General Elections were not free and fair, and are therefore invalid.

The party also seeks, among others, an order from the court directing the President to call for new elections to be held.

The party, which was noticeably absent from the first sitting of the National Assembly, is now the third biggest political party in the country.

In papers filed, the party contends that had the elections been conducted in a free and fair manner, the MK Party “in all likelihood had won”. The affidavit by its National Organiser Nathi Nhleko, says prior to the declaration of the 2024 election results, the party had already registered grave objections to the lawfulness of the May polls based on what the party terms as “serious voting irregularities”.

To support its claim, the party attached an analysis in its papers alleging voter discrepancy of just over nine million votes that it says cannot be accounted for.

Related video, 2024 Elections | MK Party wants recount of results:

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has also filed papers in the Electoral Court asking the specialist court to set aside the 29 May polls and direct a re-run.

The party alleges in papers that it has been the “victim of miscalculations, vote rigging and corruption”, adding that it has made out a case to demonstrate that the elections were not free and fair.

This is despite the Electoral Commission (IEC) declaring the 2024 general elections free and fair on the 2nd June.

In its papers, ATM cites a number of reasons to support its plea, including concerns with the voters’ roll, Section 24A, as well as the malfunctioning of the voter management devices (VMD) to name a few.

The party is of the view that there are compelling, sufficient reasons for the Court to set aside the 2024 National and Provincial Elections and order a re-run.

Despite this latest court bid signed a day before the first sitting of the National Assembly, the ATM participated in that sitting, which saw the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the President.