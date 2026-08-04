MK Party announces Duduzane Zuma as first deputy president

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) has announced several changes to the party’s top leadership, including the appointment of party President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, as first deputy president.

The party has also appointed Tony Yengeni as its second deputy president.

Dr John Hlophe, who has now been removed as the first deputy president, will continue to serve as the party’s Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

In another major change, Nathi Nhleko has been removed as national chairperson and is replaced by Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi.

In a statement, the party says that the changes are announced as a “series of organisational decisions aimed at strengthening the party, enhancing its effectiveness and consolidating its structures as it continues to serve the people of South Africa.”

Lindiwe Mtshali will now serve as the deputy secretary-general, while Willis Mchunu will continue to serve as the party’s provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party says its Presidential Task Team (PTT) has been reinstated with immediate effect; and will resume its responsibilities in accordance with its mandate under his direction and leadership.

MKP briefing on recent developments in the party:

More details in the statement below: