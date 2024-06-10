Mop up operations continue after floods in Oudtshoorn Municipality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Oudtshoorn Municipality in the Little Karoo says mopping up operations are continuing following flood damage to the town and surrounding areas last week.

Several roads were flooded and there were rockfalls.

Many residents were also cut off by raging rivers which are starting to recede.

Spokesperson for the Oudtshoorn Municipality, Hannes Visser, says motorists should continue to exercise caution on roads.

“We can confirm that all main routes from Oudtshoorn to other towns are open. The only exception is the road to Meiringspoort to Beaufort West. Meiringspoort is still closed due to extensive damage to the road surface there. The provincial roads department is currently repairing the road but it’s not certain when that road will be open. In Oudtshoorn itself, there were eight roads due to floods last week. Four of those roads have been reopened.”

SANDF and air mercy helicopter services assisted Gift of the Givers to distribute food parcels in the affected areas: