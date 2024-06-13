MK members ready to be sworn in at various provincial legislatures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party says their members will attend provincial legislatures tomorrow to be sworn in as Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs).

The party has seats in seven provincial legislatures.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Court refused to grant the party an interdict to halt the first sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow.

The MK Party reiterated its rejection of the declaration of the 2024 election results.

