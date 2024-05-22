MK Party accuses ANC of destroying its election posters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Musina, Limpopo, is accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of destroying its election posters in the area.

Many MK Party posters have either been torn apart or hidden with posters of other parties.

Limpopo ANC provincial-secretary Reuben Madadzhe has however refuted MK Party claims describing them as attention-seeking tactics.

MK Party official, Cambridge Hlungwani also accuses some prominent ANC leaders in the Musina area of ordering the destruction of their posters.

“There was a previous video of the Mayor of Musina [Godfrey Mawela] himself encouraging members of the ANC in one of their rallies in the rural side to burn or remove anything affiliated to MK including president Jacob Zuma himself. Those are the words of Musina Municipality Mayor telling members of the ANC to do this acts,” explains Hlungwani.

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta has acknowledged that they have received the complaint.

“We have also received reports around removal of posters. Please note that it is an offense to displace or remove posters of political parties. We’ve made arrangements with SALGA and municipalities. All we need to do is to respect the by-laws of municipalities. No party or individual is allowed deface or remove posters of other parties,” adds Mateta.

