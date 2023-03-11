Social media users’ views on the leaked preliminary report which cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing during the Phala Phala farm robbery are split.

Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcoleka, found that claims that Ramaphosa failed to report the theft of US dollars on his farm in 2020 are unsubstantiated.

Gcoleka further revealed that the President did not abuse his power in utilising state resources to investigate the housebreaking

Twitter users accuse the Public Protector of protecting Ramaphosa, while some feel that former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to open a case against Ramaphosa amounts to ‘politicking’.

Here are some of the views reflected on Social Media:

Let us not forget Two days after Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane opened an investigation into the Phala Phala Farm saga & sent him 31 questions to answer President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her pic.twitter.com/b0Go7Pi7jw — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) March 11, 2023

How does the Acting Public Protector, Gcaleka, clear Cyril of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal, SARS even stated that he did not declare the money to sars. She is definitely more than incompetent, she isn’t protecting the public but her pocket! — Melanin_Mmaps (@Melanin_Mmaps) March 11, 2023

Phala Phala report by acting public protector should be the reason why the entire country should participate in #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/N2y7aDP4rL — SiyaH Mdluli 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@SihleMahamba) March 11, 2023

Some say they never believed Fraser.

Hello Mr Fraser, Would you appreciate a free weekend getaway at Phala Phala with your friends Zungula and Julius? pic.twitter.com/seJwFpk1gI — Colman (@PhotoColman) March 11, 2023

Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka saw through the factional politics of this crook and dismissed the entire Phala Phala farm nonsense. Arthur Fraser & his crooks must go back to the drawing board 4 down (integrity committ, s89 Report, SARS, PP) 2 remaining (Hawk & SARB) pic.twitter.com/M5NgupVbC8 — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) March 11, 2023

I never take the PhalaPhala story seriously because it was a fraud The entire Phala Phala story was made up of the criminals like Arthur Fraser together with Zuma, Malema, and Mzwanele Manyi. Thank you @PublicProtector. History will remember you as the honest PP. pic.twitter.com/XQBCSybQDL — Cabonena Alfred (@alfred_cabonena) March 11, 2023