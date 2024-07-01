Mixed reactions to new National Executive

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There have been varied responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the national executive of the seventh administration. The 32 ministers with their 43 deputies were drawn from 11 political parties represented in the Government National Unity.

The ANC’s Paul Mashatile retained deputy president position while DA leader John Steenhuisen is the Minister of Agriculture. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa has been appointed as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald is now the Minister of Correctional services.

Most parties have welcomed the composition of the national executive with the EFF and ActionSA expressing reservations. It’s been 11 days since the president took his oath of office and many have been waiting to see what the new executive under the GNU will look like.

“In the spirit of partnership and collaboration the incoming government will work together with other formation to convene what we have spoken about,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANC and its partners in government have welcomed the appointment of the new ministers by the country’s number one.

“We now have given everyone who’s appointed the opportunity to prove themselves that they can actually commit to those values and work on the base of those principle use values. The ANC is positive and inspired by the ability of the President to navigate the unchartered waters and produce its outcomes,” says ANC’s Zuko Godlimpi.

“The confederation that we have managed to have negotiate ensured that alongside the ANC, the DA now the only party that is now represented across everyone one of the clusters in government. This means that for the very first time ever the voices of the DA members/ voters will be heard in every sector and every room,” says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“The IFP welcomes the announcement of the national executive, it gives certainty and gives South Africa an opportunity to be able to move forward,” says the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

UDM President Bantu Holomisa is the deputy minister of defense.

“I am not a stranger in the military family and I am looking forward to contribute with the little knowledge I have in the department,” says UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

But the new national executive has not been welcomed by all.

Some opposition parties have described the move by the President as trying too hard to please the members of the GNU.

They argue that this is at the expense of South Africans.

“What more concerning about this announcement, the increased and bloated cabinet that is going to put more pressure on the taxpayers and this was just to accommodate racists. The cabinet also confirms that the ANC has abandoned its historical role,” says EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“We are pleased that we finally have a cabine but very concern that its bigger than before and the hypocrisy of some of the members of the parties that are part of the grand coalition accepting position of ministers and deputies, especially when they were calling for deputy position to be dealt away with,” says ActionSA’s Athol Trollip.

The South African Communist Party has also weighed in.

“We will hold the entire government accountable, even against mass mobilisation that we have outlined here. We dare say that there is no minister who thinks that they can reverse the gains of our democracy and that they will be left unchallengeable by the communist party,” says SACP’s Solly Mapaila.