Mixed reactions to establishment of Parly Oversight Committee

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it supports calls for the establishment of a Parliamentary oversight to scrutinise the work of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During its first sitting of the seventh Parliament, the National Assembly voted for Ramaphosa to become South Africa’s President-elect.

He has been re-elected to serve a second term as the President.

The ATM spokesperson Mxolisi Makhubo says the Parliamentary oversight would enhance the constitutional imperatives to ensure that the executive is accountable.

“The African Transformation Movement as a part that stands for accountability and was instrumental in the unmasking of corruption and the flouting of the law specifically related to the sixth administration – will be calling and firmly supporting the establishment of an oversight committee dedicated for the monitoring and evaluating the decisions of the presidency in South Africa. We believe that this call is not only timely but it is also essential for the processes of our democratic processes and the strengthening of our nations government.”

Some opposition parties in Parliament, that are not part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), want the establishment of an oversight committee to scrutinize the work of President Cyril Ramaphosa.https://t.co/PjzuezfHyr pic.twitter.com/gACzzYKy96 — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 22, 2024

Some of the opposition parties in Parliament that are not part of the Government of National Unity say calls for the establishment of a Parliamentary oversight started in the sixth administration of Parliament.

The aim of the body is to scrutinize the work of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ACDP MP Steve Swart says the establishment of the body would be in compliance with the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations in his state capture report.

“The ACDP supported the calls for the establishment for a specific parliamentary portfolio committee tasked with oversight of the presidency. This was in line with one of the recommendations of Chief Justice Zondo in his state capture report. We believe there is such a need for greater such oversight given the advent of the gnu in this seventh parliament. The DG should regularly account to parliament like all other DG’s for all the funds spent in the presidency. We therefore call for the rules committee to consider such an establishment of such a committee.”

Meanwhile, the Al Jamah-ah party says there is no need for the establishment of a Parliamentary oversight.

The party leader is Ganief Hendricks says, “Our constitution gives the president the tremendous powers, he can appoint the executive consisting cabinet ministers, deputy cabinet ministers and he has the final say and I don’t think that an oversight committee of parliament to oversee the work of the president is appropriate in the light of the tremendous powers that the president has in terms of the constitution. The president has further powers in that he has the final say in regard to the different committees established to examine the matters before the presidency.”