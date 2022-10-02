There are mixed reactions among residents of Kethakoni in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo to the installation of the Balobedu’s king-elect, Prince Lekukela Modjadji.

Residents shared different views regarding the installation of the king.

“We expected Masalanabo to take over we had hopes that she will follow in the footsteps of her mother and be a queen as per our tradition,” says one resident.

“In the absence of Masalanabo we welcome the new king, we are happy that there is a new king, will soon have rain,” says another resident.

On Saturday, only the indunas under the Balobedu Royal House were allowed inside the private residence for the installation of Prince Lekukela.

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Princess Masalanabo’s foster parent Mathole Motshekga’s urgent application to stop the installation of the Prince.

In the video below, Prince Lekukela Modjadji installed as King of the Balobedu:

In the video below, Court application to stop Prince Lekukela Modjadji being installed as Balobedu King dismissed:

Meanwhile, The Modjadji Royal Council says it will soon contact the Presidency and the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department to discuss the coronation of the king-elect of the Balobedu Prince Lekukela Modjadji.

The issue of coronation, according to the council’s spokesperson Ronnie Moroatshehle, is one of the department and the president.

“Our forefathers and foremothers that here is a child, but the day of coronation is the issue of the department and the issue of the president and that’s how it goes, it goes parallel,” says Moroatshehle.