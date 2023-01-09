Politicians have showed mixed reaction to the death of former apartheid Minister of Law and Order Adriaan Vlok. Some say he’s taken responsibility and was remorseful for his atrocious actions, committed during the apartheid era.

However, others say his gesture of washing Reverend Franks Chikane’s feet to seek forgiveness, was not enough. Vlok died at the Unitas Hospital in Pretoria, yesterday morning.

A statement from the family says former Law and Order Minister Adriaan Vlok died after a short illness. In 2006, Vlok washed Reverend Frank Chikane’s feet as a public gesture of apology. He was part of the State that laced Chikane’s clothes with poison in the late 1980s. The former Law and Order was granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1999.

Good Party

The Good party extended its condolences to the Vloks but asked South Africans to remember the atrocities of the apartheid government and those who lost loved ones at the hands of that government.

Party MP Brett Herron says, “There are families in SA today whose loved ones were murdered, went missing and for whom there are no answers and there’s been no justice and whilst Adriaan Vlok received amnesty from the TRC.

He subsequently confessed to further abuses that he did not admit to during the TRC process he also washed the feet of Reverend Frank Chikane in an attempt to reconcile his conscience and to apologise for his participation in apartheid brutalities.”

The Congress of the People says while Vlok took responsibility for his part in very serious apartheid crimes, there remain many unanswered questions about atrocities committed at Vlakplaas.

COPE

Dennis Bloem for COPE says, “Whilst we acknowledge that Mr Adriaan Vlok was the only cabinet minister to confess being part of very serious apartheid crimes and apologised for his part in that, unfortunately there are many unanswered questions to really know what happened at the notorious Vlakplaas where many freedom fighters were brutally tortured and killed by the apartheid police. We hope that one day the people of this country will hear the truth we convey our condolences to the Vlok family.

Al Jamah-ah party

The leader of the Al Jamah-ah party Ganief Hendricks says the death of Adriaan Vlok signals the end of an era and called for justice to be carried out against the perpetrators of apartheid who are still alive.

I’m sure that condolences will continue to flood in, however for Al Jamah-ah it is the end of an era because while these apartheid operatives stood one side after the adoption of our constitution, there was always a concern that they will plot to undermine the gains that have been made by the liberation movement. Al Jamah – ah notes that there are many like him still around and we don’t wish for their death but we wish for justice to be done.

Former Politician Roelf Meyer says Vlok showed remorse for his role in the apartheid era atrocities.

Adriaan Vlok went out of his way in the last 25 years of his life admit his wrong-doing during the apartheid years and to ask forgiveness. For that, in a very special way his example is extraordinary and it could be followed by others. I think he was able to die in peace and I think, from my point of view, he deserves that.

Vlok died at the age of 85.

Video: Former minister of Law and Order and Correctional Services Adriaan Vlok passes away