Mixed reaction to proposal to combine Gauteng metros

There’s been a mixed reaction from Members of the Gauteng Legislature to the proposed Gauteng Megatropolis, a plan to combine Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni into a single, unified city region.

The notion, put forward by the ANC through its First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, remains unclear on whether the province’s three metropolitan municipalities would form part of a single City of Gauteng.

While some political parties have welcomed the debate around the idea, others have dismissed the proposal as political rhetoric ahead of the November Local Government Elections. The proposal for a Gauteng Megatropolis is now drawing scrutiny over what it would mean for the province’s governance, municipalities and residents.

ActionSA has questioned whether amalgamating Gauteng’s major metros would bring any service delivery benefits to residents. The party points to the formation of the West Rand District Municipality, arguing that the same old challenges have persisted despite the restructuring of municipalities.

“There was an amalgamation of municipalities in the West Rand which resulted in us having a West Rand district today. Has it changed anything for the people of the West Rand? Not at all. In fact, things have gotten worse, with sinkholes in Merafong, infrastructure dilapidating in Randfontein, Mogale City. So, you know it’s not really a solution,” says Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is proposing a single Gauteng municipality and the complete removal of the provincial sphere of government, including the office of the Premier.

“It means that we have one mayor in the entire province. Obviously, the position of the EFF is to do away with provinces, the provincial structures. There should be an amendment of the constitution. That would mean that we have a national government, then directly after that we would have the municipalities. Municipal governments should be given the powers that many of the provincial governments are able to run.” Says Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Gauteng Chairperson.

The ANC in Gauteng, meanwhile, says struggling municipalities could either be incorporated into existing metros such as Johannesburg, or be upgraded to metropolitan status.

“I think the ANC in Gauteng for many years has had the idea of creating a Gauteng city region. A province that has a metropolitan kind of system in terms of governance. It does not mean you amalgamate the metros. But the two non-metros, West Rand and Sedibeng, we either include them in the existing metros or convert them into metros,” says Lebogang Maile, ANC Gauteng PTT Member.

The Democratic Alliance has, however, accused the ANC of seeking to redraw municipal boundaries in an attempt to increase its voter support in metros where it is losing power.