The Department of Public Enterprises has maintained that the South African Airways (SAA) sale is governed by confidentiality.
This comes after Toto Investments Holdings took the Department of Public Enterprises to court over confidential information pertaining to the SAA-Takatso consortium deal.
On Monday, the Cape Town High Court granted Toto Investments access to certain confidential information regarding the deal. However, the company cannot share the information with a third party.
The company also wanted to interdict the implementation of the transaction for the introduction of a strategic equity partner in SAA. The High Court dismissed this with costs.
The Department of Public Enterprises welcomed the judgment.
Legal expert, Mina Tong Mongalo, says the investment company will still need to keep the information received confidential.
“The parties that are receiving the confidential information are still bound by the confidentiality meaning that they may not use that information either than the purpose of this litigation.”
On the other hand, aviation consultant, Dr Joachim Vermooten says since SAA is a public entity, its information should not have been kept confidential in the first place.
“I think the more transparency the better, there are many uncertainties from this transaction and I think apart from the court ruling it’s high time that the full contract is disclosed.”
While the department welcomes this judgment, it also has questions. In a statement, the department says it is clear that this is a political agenda that is intended to set back and disrupt the reforms of State-Owned Entities.