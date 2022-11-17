About 3000 runners will take part in the 11th annual Mitchells Plain Titans Athletic Club Half Marathon on the Cape Flats on Saturday.

The 21km half-marathon, 10km race and five km fun run seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle, social cohesion and help stimulate the area’s economy by supporting local suppliers.

The annual road race event is a voyage around some of Mitchells Plain’s iconic streets, beachfront and Strandfontein, before finishing at the Rocklands Sports Field.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town says it is a proud sponsor of the marathon.

“It is events such as these that not only bring people together for a common goal, but makes an immense contribution to community development in that they create trading opportunities for local entrepreneurs and give visitors a glimpse of Mitchells Plain’s beauty.”

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says they will deploy personnel on the route as runners make their way through the streets of Mitchells Plain, along the beachfront, Strandfontein and the finishing line at the Rocklands Sports Field.

.