Some residents of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, who attended the amaZulu King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini pre-coronation rituals at the Kwa-Khangelamankengane Royal Palace, say they recognise him as their monarch.

People turned out in their numbers to attend the pre-coronation ceremony Saturday.

The significant rituals to usher in the new monarch onto the throne began on Friday. They involved the introduction of the new monarch to the ancestors in the kraal.

The king called for unity in the royal family when he delivered his first address following the completion of the rituals to introduce him to the ancestors.

His coronation date is yet to be announced.

Prince Simakade kaZwelithini and Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini have also emerged as contenders to the throne.

The residents say they are not fazed by the developments that may emerge from the Pietermaritzburg High Court nor the surrounding environment as they say they acknowledge only one king, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court struck off the roll an urgent application by two princesses to interdict the pre-coronation ceremony, saying the matter was not urgent.

King MisuZulu KaZwelithini has extended his appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa for recognising him as the Zulu monarch. The king delivered his first address following the completion of rituals to introduce him to the ancestors.

The king addressed thousands of people who turned out to be part of the pre-coronation event. He acknowledged and thanked all those who had supported him.

“I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa because he stood with us and supported us. He was brave and he recognised me as the new monarch of the Zulu nation. To my Traditional Prime Minister, inkosi Buthelezi, as young as I am, I asked my Prime Minister if there are people complaining about the throne, can government change the certificate that already has my name to accommodate them, (and) the answer was no.”

The king also pledged to serve his subjects diligently.

“My people, as I am on the throne, I cannot thank enough my prime minister for standing up for the truth. Regardless of what was being said, he stood firm. I also pledge to my subjects that I would do my best to serve you with the help of God and my ancestors. I will always be with you regardless of the challenges.”