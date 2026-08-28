Missing Soweto man Lebo Mniki still not found one year later

A 35-year-old man from Soweto, Lebo Mniki has been missing for exactly one year.

Mniki vanished without a trace after entering the Respublica Princeton Village student residence in Midrand to visit his girlfriend.

CCTV footage shows him entering the residence, but not exiting

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) data, approximately 4 900 to 5 000 cases of missing persons cases are processed annually.

Mniki’s elder sister Vuyokazi Ntuthu says they are hosting a gathering next month to celebrate his life and birthday.

A message from the family reads, “Your absence is felt in every moment, but your love, laughter, and light continues to live within us. Until answers come and you are safely home, we will gather in faith, hope, and love- celebrating the beautiful life that has touched so many hearts.”

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says there is currently no update on the case and that Mniki is still missing.

VIDEO | Soweto family pleads for help in tracing missing man: