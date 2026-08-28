Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Missing Soweto man Lebo Mniki still not found one year later

Missing Soweto man Lebo MnikI.
  • Missing Soweto man Lebo MnikI.
  • Image Credits :
  • Supplied
Lebo Tshangela

A 35-year-old man from Soweto, Lebo Mniki has been missing for exactly one year.

Mniki vanished without a trace after entering the Respublica Princeton Village student residence in Midrand to visit his girlfriend.

CCTV footage shows him entering the residence, but not exiting

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) data, approximately 4 900 to 5 000 cases of missing persons cases are processed annually.

Mniki’s elder sister Vuyokazi Ntuthu says they are hosting a gathering next month to celebrate his life and birthday.

A message from the family reads, “Your absence is felt in every moment, but your love, laughter, and light continues to live within us. Until answers come and you are safely home, we will gather in faith, hope, and love- celebrating the beautiful life that has touched so many hearts.”

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says there is currently no update on the case and that Mniki is still missing.

VIDEO | Soweto family pleads for help in tracing missing man:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News