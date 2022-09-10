A 51 year old woman who went missing was found dead and buried in a pit toilet on Friday. Two men have been taken in by the police for questioning in connection with her death.

Jemina Duba was reported as missing at Vosman Police Station late on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 after her family became concerned that they could not get hold of her.

The next day, police began with their investigation and went to the place where her boyfriend resides in Clewer near Emalahleni. The members were trying to get information from people who knew her and find out if they knew her whereabouts.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the shocking incident.

“The senseless killing of women is very much concerning, and we trust that the team of investigators in this case will ensure that the perpetrator(s) is or are swiftly brought to book and that justice is served for the victim as well as her family” said the General.

Upon arrival, they found a man referred to as her boyfriend who reportedly informed the police that he last saw Duba on 25 August 2022.

Police searched in the house without any success but later discovered something sinister outside the house, when they checked around the yard they saw a pit toilet piled up with soil.

After engaging with the landlord, police at the scene summoned their counterparts to help them with the search and the place was cordoned and treated like a crime scene.

On Friday 09 September 2022, some experts in various units within the search and rescue team of the police converged to continue searching for the woman. They then managed to retrieve and exhumed the woman’s body from the pit toilet.

Preliminary investigation had uncovered that the deceased had a wound on the upper body and some bruises. As a result of this developments, police registered a murder case hence the two men were taken in for questioning.

