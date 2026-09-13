Missing GP woman: Family urges public to stop unverified rumours

The family of a missing Gauteng woman is appealing to the public not to circulate unverified information.

This is as the family waits for confirmation on whether the body found on Saturday is that of 38-year-old Elizabeth Moselakgomo or not.

#sapsHQ [POLICE INTENSIFY SEARCH FOR MISSING RUNNER ELIZABETH MOKOLO MOSELAKGOMO, ALSO KNOWN AS ‘TSONTSO’] The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified the search for 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, also known as “Tsontso”, who has been reported #missing… pic.twitter.com/Mmyus3ckO9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2026

The woman, who is also affectionately called “Tsontso“, went missing a few days ago after leaving her home in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

Family spokesperson Dawn Gauden says, “The body of an unidentified female was located in the vicinity of York Street. Due to the injuries sustained and the late hour, Elizabeth’s family could not identify the body. The body was later taken to the state mortuary, where Elizabeth’s family and other relatives will proceed with the identification on Monday. The family is appealing to the public to refrain from sharing any unverified or unconfirmed information.”

Search intensifies for missing Kempton Park runner

Credit: Musa Mhlongo