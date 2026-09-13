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Missing Gauteng woman’s search linked to wider Kempton Park probe

Kempton Park police station
  • Kempton Park Police Station
  • Image Credits :
  • WhatsApp Image 2026-09-13 at 10.45.19
SABC News

The search for a missing Gauteng woman has now become part of a wider investigation into the discovery of the bodies of four women in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, in the past two months. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Elizabeth Moselakgomo went missing a few days ago after leaving her home in RhodesfieldKempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in the York Street area on Saturday night.

The authorities have not confirmed whether it is that of Moselakgomo

Elizabeth, also known as “Tsontso”, went missing on Wednesday after leaving her home in Rhodesfield for an afternoon jog.

She was last seen on Mustang Street.

On Saturday, her family went to the scene after the discovery of the body, hoping to identify her.

However, they were unable to do so because of the injuries sustained by the woman and the late hour.

DEVELOPING | SAPS expected to brief media on missing Kempton Park woman

The body was later taken to the state mortuary, where the family is expected to make a formal identification.

Police are also investigating whether the four women were killed in Kempton Park or whether they were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the area.

A multidisciplinary team is reviewing the cases to establish possible links.

Police are also considering the possibility that more than one suspect could be involved.

Investigations are continuing.


Credit: Musa Mhlongo

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