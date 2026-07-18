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Missing 3-year-old found floating in pond

  • File | Photo of mother and toddler. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News_Mother and Child_REUTERS
SABC News

The body of a toddler has been recovered at New Horizons in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says teams were called to the scene on Friday.

This is after the three-year-old child went missing in the vicinity of a stormwater reservoir while playing with his friends.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambanon says the child’s body was found floating.

“Water extrication pumps were deployed by rescue and municipal teams to drain the pond where the body of the child was located, sadly deceased. The body of the child was recovered in cooperation with police and government health forensic services. The body of the child has been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket.”

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