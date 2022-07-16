Reigning Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, has just been crowned Miss Supranational 2022.

The first runner-up in the competition was Miss Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthathong.

The second runner-up was Vietnam’s Nguyen Duyen.

The competition is one of the most top-3 important and prestigious international events in the world. It started in 2009.

Miss South Africa’s Lalela represented South Africa at Miss Universe 2021, putting her in second place as well.

Ahead of the competition, Lalela took to her Instagram to say, “I don’t think words could express my gratitude for this experience. The people I have crossed paths with, the memories I have made, and the things I have learnt have all been so enriching. “

Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali 💃🔥👑 Once again history has been made 🇿🇦 We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. 🤩#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022