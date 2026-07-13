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Misa demands prosecution over unpaid municipal pension contributions

Pension fund file
  • Pension fund file
  • Image Credits :
  • Picpedia
Neria Hlakotsa

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) is calling for investigations and the prosecution of municipal officials responsible for pension contributions of workers not being paid into the pension fund.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that municipalities across the country pocketed at least R1.7 billion deducted from salaries of workers as part of their pension contribution.

The minister said this meant that workers would struggle to access their pension fund when the time comes.

Misa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they want officials to face personal accountability.

“Misa calls for urgent investigations, prosecutions, and consequence management. Pension contributions are not optional; they are a legal and moral obligation. Workers cannot continue to suffer while officials exploit systemic failures for personal gain.”

 

 

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