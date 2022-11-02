It has emerged that a son of Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, and his fiancée are among the deceased in Tuesday’s multi-vehicle pile-up on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza.

A total of four people were killed in the crash.

Five others who were injured are still in hospital in serious condition.

The Road Transport Inspectorate says up to 15 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The truck driver, who allegedly caused the crash, has been arrested and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today.

Spokesperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nomusa Phungula, says Speaker Nontembeko Boyce has conveyed his condolences to the Rajbansi family on behalf of members of the provincial legislature.

“The KZN legislature has received with deep sadness the news of the tragic passing of… the son of honourable Thakur Rajabansi as well as the daughter-in-law. The two passed away in a horrific multi-vehicle collision on the N3. We are going to keep them in our prayers.”