Minority Front open to forming coalitions with ‘like-minded parties’

Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, says the party is open to forming stable coalitions with like-minded parties to govern municipalities.

She was speaking in Durban at the launch of the party’s manifesto for November’s local government elections.

She says the party is people-centred and will work with others to ensure better service delivery.

“We will have to negotiate with one another, and like-minded parties will have to come together in order to form a stable government. But the thing is that we are not immature politicians. We are mature, and we are people-centred. So, we will do anything that has to be done to bring a stable government because we know that that gives growth, that that gives opportunities to people. And we will, obviously, work on those terms of where we agree to disagree. But at least our minimum things – the needs of our constituencies and communities – those must be met.”

The party is contesting all metropolitan municipalities across the country, including eThekwini, the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and the City of Cape Town.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it is contesting seven municipalities, including Msunduzi, KwaDukuza and Inkosi Langalibalele.

Thakur-Rajbansi promised to create employment opportunities and reform SETAs to benefit young people.

She says the party will put communities first.

“We’ve got to have a good set of councillors. Now, those councillors are going to do all the hard work in those engine rooms because a lot of the problems are transversal. If you look at it, whether it’s our scarcity of food, whether it is our energy needs in the province, even simple things like our transport needs…all these things require a better developed local government. So, I think that those are all the kinds of things we’re going to bring about.”

Minority Front LGE 2026 Manifesto Launch: