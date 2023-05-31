President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is sending several ministers to G7 countries as envoys to explain the country’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

South Africa was not invited to the recent G7 Summit held in Japan for the first time since Ramaphosa came into office.

Ramaphosa announced recently that he and the leaders of five other African countries will be embarking on peace missions to Russia and the Ukraine.

Ramaphosa made the comment while delivering the Presidency’s budget vote.

Presidency budget vote:

He says the country is working to promote a more inclusive, representative and equitable world order.

“In this regard I will be sending once again the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Minister of Trade and Competition, Minister of Finance and Minister in the Presidency as my envoys to the G7 countries to explain our peace mission and to deal with various diplomatic matters,” says Ramaphosa.