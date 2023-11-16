Ministers address food poisoning, matric exams, Boks emblem issues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla has acknowledged the recent surge in food poisoning incidents among children and pledged government action to address the issue.

Phaahla, speaking as part of the Social Cluster of Ministers answering questions in the National Assembly, admitted that there is a lack of reliable data on the prevalence of food poisoning in South Africa.

He assured the public that the government is taking steps to investigate the causes of these incidents and prevent future occurrences.

“We are working with law enforcement already, we are working with SAPS and Home Affairs to stop the scourge of fake food and also expired food which has caused quite a lot of distress including even death of innocent young people,” Phaahla stated.

The Minister emphasised the importance of collaboration between various government departments, including law enforcement and health authorities, to effectively tackle the issue of food poisoning.

VIDEO | No reliable data on the prevalence of food poisoning: Dr Joe Phaahla



Education Minister Provides Update on Matric Exams

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr. Reginah Mhaule, also provided an update on the ongoing matriculation examinations, assuring the public that the process is running smoothly.

Mhaule acknowledged that irregularities have been reported, but emphasised that these incidents will be addressed before the release of the results.

“All incidents of irregularities whether administration errors and omissions or behavioural offences and acts of dishonesty will be dealt with by the provincial irregularities committee and presented to the national committee prior to the release of the results this will ensure that cases are speedily dealt with,” Mhaule stated.

Umalusi ready for 2023 Matric exams



Springbok Emblem Controversy

Deputy Minister of Sport Nocawe Mafu addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the Springbok emblem, stating that the decision to retain or remove the emblem will ultimately rest with South Africans.

“For now the Springbok emblem has shown that South Africans are comfortable with it for now the Springbok emblem South Africans are happy but if at any stage they feel that it needs to be removed a process has to be followed,” Mafu stated.

The deputy minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting sport in South Africa and emphasised the importance of avoiding interference in sporting matters.

“Sport is thriving in the country under the current government because of its policies of not interfering in sport,” Mafu added.