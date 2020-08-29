Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will make public the findings and recommendations of a report related to the handing over of 40 shacks to Talana hostel dwellers in Tzaneen in Limpopo that cost R2.4 million.

She has formally received the report. It was compiled by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) following public outrage over the cost of the shacks. The project is also a subject of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

Minister Sisulu’s spokesperson says, “Following public concerns about the 40 TRU’s handed over by the Limpopo premier, the National Department of Human Settlements instructed the NHBRC to investigate the quality and compliance status of the completed units and carry out a technical verification of the quality and compliance with norms and standards as well as requirements, a set out in the national housing code. The Minister will review the report and has made an undertaking that findings and recommendations will be communicated to the public.”

Earlier this month, MEC Basikopo Makamu said the construction will be on hold until they receive the report on the quality of the shacks.

“We have decided to say the Burgersfort Extension 10 project should be suspended until we received the report that is commissioned by the national on the issue of Talana so there will be no longer continuing to do the project, for now, we will not be talking about the costs implications around Burgersfort and the construction because everything has come to halt we will be able to resume immediately after we have received a discussion with national HDA on the matter of Talana.”

