Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu has apologised to Giyani residents in Limpopo, for missing the end-of-September deadline to complete the Nandoni-Giyani bulk water project.

Mchunu was engaging Giyani residents following a shutdown over a shortage of water on Monday.

Minister Senzo Mchunu speaking on progress of the Giyani bulk water infrastructure project. On Monday there was a Giyani shutdown as communities protested the delay. It's taken 14 years and R4 billion.

He says the delay was caused by a relocation disagreement between two traditional leaders near the Nandoni dam in the Vhembe region, where the pipeline was supposed pass through. Mchunu says the disagreement delayed the project to deliver water to Giyani and surrounding areas by a further three weeks.

“I apologise to you for failing to meet the deadline on the 30th of September as previously promised. When we made an undertaking we did not mitigate the risks that might be raised by two traditional leaders. We had to intervene and that cause us three weeks”.

