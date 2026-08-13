Minister Pule overwhelmed by SASSA beneficiaries long queues

Social Development Minister Dina Pule says she has been overwhelmed by the large numbers of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries, who are standing in long queues in order to get their monthly grants.

The Minister was on an oversight visit to the Khayelitsha and Bellville SASSA offices in Cape Town on Thursday.

She engaged the SASSA officials and the beneficiaries on some of the challenges they are facing.

“In Khayelitsha, you have seen the number of people that are there. I was also overwhelmed myself with the numbers there and what it means for us. It means there is so much demand for SASSA and the work that SASSA does. But also there is so much demand for the grants,” explains the Minister.

Meanwhile, a few thousand Northern Cape social grant beneficiaries were not paid social grants last week due to compliance failures.

SASSA says it withheld payments for over seven thousand people who failed to avail themselves for the annual grant review process.

Calls continue for affected beneficiaries to update their details and avoid not receiving their grants.

Social Security Agency says the exercise is used to check if beneficiaries still qualify for social grants.

SASSA Mayhem | Agency withheld funds pending grant review process