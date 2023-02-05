The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla has called for vigilance as the country records two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera imported from Malawi.

“The cases are sisters who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service and returned by bus on 30 January 2023. Both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg,” says the department in a statement.

Malawi has been experiencing a surge in cholera cases:

The department says it is working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organisation to closely monitor the situation.

“All people experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea and dehydration, with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries are urged to report at their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection.”

The last cholera outbreak in South Africa was in 2008/9 and 12 000 cases were recorded.