Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel will open the Annual Manufacturing Indaba in Sandton on Tuesday.

The Manufacturing Indaba is the premier manufacturing event in Sub-Saharan Africa. Southern Africa’s manufacturing base has also grown and diversified.

The event has proven its worth in terms of fostering business connections and assisting manufacturers in their efforts to innovate, grow, and realise their full potential.

This year’s Indaba will be hosted with the theme “Reigniting economic growth through manufacturing”. It brings together manufacturers, industry leaders, government officials, capital providers, and industry experts to grow their manufacturing operations.