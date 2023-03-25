Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor has urged African women to follow the selfless example of Charlotte Maxeke to uplift others.

She was delivering the keynote address at the Inaugural Charlotte Maxeke African Women Leadership Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The event aims at recognising and honouring exceptional African Women leaders whose achievements, influence, and contributions have advanced Africa’s development in various sectors of society.

Dr Naledi Pandor addresses the Inaugural Charlotte Maxeke African Women Leadership Awards:

Ambassador Gertrude Mongella of Tanzania is one of the 2023 Inaugural Charlotte Maxeke African Women Leadership Awards winners.

Ambassador Gertrude Mongella of Tanzania is the winner of the Charlotte Maxeke African Women in Diplomacy Award.

